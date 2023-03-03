Luton Town team news: The players set to miss Swansea City match

Luton Town built some momentum ahead of hosting Swansea City on Saturday in coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Millwall on Tuesday evening.

The Hatters were strong throughout the match with a glaring error from Ethan Horvath leading to Zian Flemming’s opener while there was an offside in the lead-up to Tom Bradshaw’s second half tap-in.

Elijah Adebayo’s finish from a tight angle and Luke Berry’s precise strike meant the Hatters stayed level on points with the Lions.

Luton had to deal with serious injury issues at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign which rather compromised their ability to make a good fist of the play-offs.

They are probably in a better position regarding key players at this moment in time, but Rob Edwards is having to think on his feet as well.

Here, we have taken a look at the players set to miss the visit of Swansea City…

Dan Potts

Potts has not played since late January, did return to a few matchday squads in recent weeks but missed out altogether again in midweek.

The 28-year-old has captained the side nine times in the league this season and will be a welcome returnee.

Jack Walton

Walton has not yet made his debut for the Hatters after arriving from Barnsley in January, the 24-year-old was on the bench once but James Shea has returned as backup to Horvath since.

Luke Freeman

Freeman has been out of action since the turn of the year and has struggled with injures in recent seasons.

The 30-year-old will play no part against the Swans.

Gabriel Osho

Osho is a doubt after coming off injured against Millwall, Edwards did not make a call either way in the build-up to Saturday afternoon’s clash.

Reece Burke

Burke remains a doubt for Saturday having missed out altogether in midweek, the 26-year-old has been a reliable performer for Luton in the last couple of seasons and could play a key role at the business end of the season.

Sonny Bradley

Bradley has been out since early November but is available to return if required.

Edwards is not bothered about easing the defender back into the side, but equally may opt for an alternative with greater match sharpness if possible.