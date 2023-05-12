They were perhaps the surprise package of the Championship in 2021-22 as they made the play-offs, but there was no mystique surrounding Luton Town in the season just gone.

Despite having the smallest stadium in the league and not the biggest budget, the Hatters seemingly keep on going from strength to strength in the second tier of English football, and the 2022-23 campaign represented their highest finish in the football pyramid since being in the old First Division in 1992 as they ended up in third spot.

A 14-match unbeaten run to end the season helped facilitate that, and they go into the play-offs this weekend as the most form team out of the four - they face a tough task though in the form of Sunderland.

The Black Cats have their own momentum thanks to their last-day climb into the top six following a 3-0 success over Preston North End at Deepdale, and in the two regular season fixtures between the two clubs, they could not be separated at all with 1-1 draws at both Kenilworth Road and the Stadium of Light.

Which players are missing from the Luton Town squad against Sunderland?

Remarkably, unlike their opponents on Saturday evening, Luton almost have a full squad of players to select from.

Tony Mowbray will no doubt be jealous as he has several key players such as Danny Batth, Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard on the sidelines and potentially more to follow, but the same cannot be said for the Hatters.

The only confirmed and expected absentee will be striker Cauley Woodrow, who will only make it back for the final at Wembley should Luton make it there.

Woodrow has started just three times for Town in his 27 league appearances this season, and in the most recent one against Reading in early April he injured his knee, putting him on the sidelines for a month and counting.

In more positive news however, Luton's trio of defenders that were missing in April should all be now back to full fitness ahead of the trip to Wearside.

Dan Potts played a full 90 minutes against Hull City on the final day of the regular season having not started a match for over three months, whilst both Reece Burke and Gabriel Osho got 45 minutes under their belts against the Tigers.

It will give Edwards plenty of options to choose from and a potential selection headache as he looks to try and nullify Sunderland's dangerous attacking talents.