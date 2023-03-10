Luton Town team news: The players set to miss Sheffield United match

Luton Town travel to Sheffield United tomorrow afternoon and will be hoping to strengthen their position in the Championship play-offs.

The Hatters, in fifth place, are currently three points above Millwall in seventh and will be striving to extend that gap at Bramall Lane, whilst closing in on the Blades in second.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost three of their last six matches, opening up the second automatic promotion spot somewhat, with Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Rob Edwards’ side all lurking.

Proving to be tough opposition on the road this season, only current league leaders Burnley have picked up more points than the Hatters on their travels.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s clash at Bramall Lane to play out, here, we take a look at the latest Luton team news ahead of this clash…

Reece Burke

Reece Burke is one player who is set to miss out tomorrow with the centre-back struggling to put a run of games together this season.

The 26-year-old has been dealt several injuries blows this season and picked up his latest issue away at Birmingham City near the end of last month.

Suffering from a groin injury at present, Hatters boss Edwards told Luton Today: “Burkey has been progressing well, but Saturday might be a bit too soon for him.”

Dan Potts

Another defender who is sidelined for tomorrow’s clash in Yorkshire is Dan Potts, with the left-sided centre-back currently struggling with a hamstring issue.

Sonny Bradley’s inclusion in recent squads and excellent form from Amari’i Bell means that the Hatters have been able to cope in Potts’ absence but he has still played a fair chunk of Luton’s season.

On Potts’ situation, Edwards said: “Pottsy, I don’t want to put a timeframe on it.

“Not for Saturday, but the ones that were out have improved, so we’re getting there.

Luke Freeman

Luke Freeman has been out for a fair while now and it remains to be seen when he will be back and available.

The experienced midfielder had to undergo a groin operation a few weeks back and the last update on his situation came three weeks ago when Edwards stated that he was still a few weeks away from a return.