Luton Town's remarkable run of form continued over the weekend with yet another victory.

Away to Rotherham in what could have proved a tricky fixture, the Hatters returned south with all three points thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow.

The result means the club remain third in the Championship standings at present, five points adrift of Sheffield United and the second automatic promotion spot.

Realistically, it is going to be a tough ask to achieve second spot, with the Blades also having a game in hand, but all Luton can do is put maximum points on the board and hope for the best.

That starts with their trip to Reading tomorrow evening.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at the latest available Luton Town team news, and determined which players are set to miss the Reading clash.

What is the latest Luton own team news ahead of the Reading clash?

One big concern looming over the Luton Town squad going into the Reading clash has to be Elijah Adebayo.

Having scored seven Championship goals in 39 matches this season, the forward is a big miss for the Hatters when absent, and missed the trip to Rotherham at the weekend.

Speaking at the weekend, Edwards revealed it was unlikely he'd be available for the trip to Reading, but that it shouldn't be too long until he returns.

“Eli, he shouldn't be long at all." Edwards told Luton Today.

"I can't guarantee he'll be right for Wednesday, but it won't be long, it won't be long, he's just hurt his ankle."

The Hatters could be sweating on the fitness of fellow forward Carlton Morris, too, who was taken off after 60 minutes at the weekend.

Edwards explained the sub afterwards: "It’s precautionary, he just felt something, so again, that’s why he came off.

"We’ll manage one or two bodies and see where we’re at for Wednesday."

Luton were also without the likes of Alfie Doughty, Gabe Osho, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts for the trip to Rotherham at the weekend.

With no news confirming otherwise, at this stage, it is safe to assume they too could miss the trip to Reading.

What happened the last time Luton faced Reading?

The last time that these two sides met, both had different managers in the dugout, making this an intriguing one.

Indeed, with Nathan Jones and Paul Ince in charge respectively, that match back in November ended 0-0 and Luton will surely be looking for a more positive result this time around.

As will Reading, who, themselves, are in desperate need of points to avoid the drop following a further points deduction from the EFL.

It really does look like this could be an exciting encounter.