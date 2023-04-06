Luton Town face top six rivals Millwall at The Den on Friday as they look to continue their outstanding recent run in the Championship.

Rob Edwards' side moved level on points with third-place Middlesbrough last weekend to force themselves into the automatic promotion conversation.

Who do Luton Town face over the Easter Weekend?

Sheffield United's advantage - a six-point lead and a game in hand - looks as though it could be too great to overcome but with the Blades facing league leaders Burnley on Easter Monday, Luton could edge closer this weekend.

They'll have to make sure they take six points from their two games, away at Millwall and at home to Blackpool, to do that but the trip to The Den is a tough proposition.

The likes of Burnley, Sheffield United, and Middlesbrough have all failed to win there this season while Millwall drew 2-2 at Kenilworth Road in late February.

The fifth-place Lions only have a three-point cushion over the sides chasing the play-offs meaning that poor results over the Easter Weekend could see them drop out of the top six completely.

Gary Rowett's side will be determined to ensure that doesn't happen as they look to get back to winning ways after last week's goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion.

It should be a physical test as much as anything for the Hatters, which is not something they tend to shy away from.

We've rounded up all the latest team news to highlight which players Edwards can call upon tomorrow...

Which Luton Town players will miss Friday's game?

There is optimism that Hatters playmaker Luke Freeman can play some part before the end of the season but it seems as though Friday's game is going to come too soon for him. Freeman has been out since December due to a groin injury, which has meant he's featured just twice under Edwards so far.

The 31-year-old will want to make an impression before the end of the 2022/23 campaign as he looks to convince the Luton boss that he has a part to play in his future plans.

Dan Potts is another that is likely to miss the Millwall game. Edwards told Luton Today ahead of the Watford game that the defender was close to returning but struggling to reach full fitness.

Potts started 23 of the first 27 Championship games this season but has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since January.