Luton Town team news: The players set to miss Millwall match this evening

Luton Town are set for a vitally important game against Millwall this evening and could be without some vitally important individuals.

Of course, the Hatters have proven themselves to be brilliant as a collective and whilst players being unavailable still represents a blow, the strength of the squad certainly eases that blow.

Here, we take a look at the players that are set to miss out when the Lions visit Kenilworth Road this evening…

Sonny Bradley

Luton captain Sonny Bradley has been missing since early November, however, he is seemingly making good progress and could be named in matchday squads relatively soon.

Luton boss Rob Edwards has not attached an estimated return to Bradley’s situation but has continued to hint that he is progressing well.

Reece Burke

Reece Burke has proven to be a top Championship defender but Luton have not managed to get the very best out of him because of fairly regular injury concerns.

The 26-year-old had to be taken off early into the second half in what looked like an issue with his knee, forcing Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to fill in as a right-sided centre-back.

It is unknown the extent of the injury but it would be no shock if he at least misses out this evening.

Carlton Morris

On the receiving end of an awful tackle from Marc Roberts at the weekend, Carlton Morris left the pitch in evident discomfort.

At first glance, it appeared that Morris was suffering from a foot injury, however, when watching the forward leave the pitch and replays of the incident, it seems that he has injured his shoulder from the landing.

Like Burke, it is difficult to assess how long he will be out for but is likely to miss out today.

Dan Potts

Luton have been dealt blow after blow in their defensive line this season and Saturday proved to be no different.

Dan Potts had to withdraw from the squad just before kick-off because of a hamstring issue, summing up the club’s luck from a backline perspective.

Again, it is unknown if he will miss out today, with it being likely that Edwards will provide an update on the injury front after the Millwall game.