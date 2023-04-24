Luton Town face a huge clash in their bid for Premier League promotion on Monday evening.

The visit of Middlesbrough to Kenilworth Road could prove a dry run for this year’s play-off final based on current form.

The Hatters must win to keep their faint hopes of automatic promotion alive, with the gap to Sheffield United now seven points going into their last three games.

Rob Edwards’ side come into the fixture unbeaten in their last 11 league games, winning seven and drawing four in that time.

Can Luton secure Premier League promotion?

This has lifted Luton to third in the table, just one point clear of Michael Carrick’s team in fourth.

Defeat would see Edwards’ side slip back to fourth, but should not jeopardise the club’s play-off ambitions.

Luton have a 10-point gap to seventh place Millwall, meaning a top six finish is now secure due to the weekend’s results.

Who is unavailable for Luton against Middlesbrough?

While tonight’s result may not have a huge say in who ultimately earns promotion to the top flight, it could be crucial in helping both sides gain an edge on their rivals as they both look to secure a Premier League berth for next season.

Here we look at who is unavailable for Luton for tonight’s game…

Elijah Adebayo has been absent from the Luton starting team since the 3-1 win over Blackpool earlier in the month.

A 22 minute stint in the draw away to Reading midweek saw him return to the team from the bench.

But it is unlikely he will be fit to start on Monday night as he continues to make his recovery to full fitness.

Dan Potts is also set to miss the Boro clash this evening.

A hamstring issue has kept him out of action in recent weeks, with injuries significantly hampering his second half of the campaign.

The 29-year-old last featured for Edwards’s side in January in the team’s 2-2 draw with Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fourth round.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns at Luton, meaning an unchanged team could be chosen by Edwards in their bid to get one over their promotion rivals.

Carrick will have his own injury issues to worry about, which could give Luton the edge.

Home advantage will also be important to the Hatters, who have had inconsistent performances at Kenilworth Road all campaign.