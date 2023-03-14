Luton Town team news: The players set to miss Bristol City match

Luton Town will be striving for all three points to bolster their promotion push when they welcome Bristol City to Kenilworth Road tomorrow evening.

The Hatters sit fourth in the Championship as things stand, seven points below Sheffield United in second and possessing a five-point advantage over Norwich City in seventh.

It is set to be an exciting end to the second-tier campaign, especially when looking at the top end of the table, with there being lots still to play for.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s fixture at Kenilworth Road to take place, here, we take a look at the Luton plays who are likely to miss out…

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has progressed through the divisions with Luton Town, arriving when the club were in the Conference.

The central midfielder has been fantastic under Rob Edwards’ stewardship, however, he was taken off early against Sheffield United at the weekend after he fell awkwardly in winning a free-kick.

It is not confirmed that the 28-year-old will miss out tomorrow evening but he was seen on crutches later on in the game at Bramall Lane.

Reece Burke and Dan Potts

Reece Burke and Dan Potts have been struggling with a groin problem and a hamstring issue respectively but have made good progress.

Speaking to Luton Today prior to Saturday’s victory in Yorkshire, Edwards provided an update on Burke and said: “Burkey has been progressing well, but Saturday might be a bit too soon for him.”

He then addressed Potts’ situation and said: “Pottsy, I don’t want to put a timeframe on it.

“Not for Saturday, but the ones that were out have improved, so we’re getting there.

Luke Freeman

Undergoing a groin operation a few weeks ago, Luke Freeman has been out of action for quite a while.

He is not expected to be back for the Bristol City clash but Edwards hinted about a month ago that he had been making positive steps in his progression.

Jordan Clark and Alfie Doughty

Important duo Alfie Doughty and Jordan Clark were absent during Luton’s 1-0 win against Sheffield United as it remains to be seen if they will be unavailable for this fixture.