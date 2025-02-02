Luton Town are pushing to bring Crystal Palace's Joel Ward to Kenilworth Road before Monday's 11pm deadline, as they seek survival in the Championship.

Transfer fanatic Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon that the Hatters are interested in signing the right-back, with game time more limited at Selhurst Park.

The 35-year-old has been with the Eagles since July 2012, however, he has not featured in the Premier League at all this season.

Luton are in desperate need of new faces in Bedfordshire after an incredibly difficult few months since suffering relegation from the Premier League. Matt Bloomfield's side remain in 23rd place after a 1-1 draw away to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with the gap to safety just two points.

Championship bottom five P Team GP GD Pts 20. Portsmouth 30 -16 30 21. Hull City 30 -9 29 22. Derby County 30 -9 27 23. Luton Town 30 -19 27 24. Plymouth Argyle 30 -34 25

Luton target Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward in late window move

The Hatters are keen on bringing more experience into the side ahead of the run-in, and Ward could be the perfect operator to bring to Kenilworth Road.

Either a loan or a permanent deal will suit Luton, according to Nixon, but Crystal Palace are not overly keen on letting the right-back leave the club, with cover needed in South London.

The Eagles have gone through a resurgence in recent weeks, and they have pushed themselves away from any immediate threat of relegation. Ward has not featured in the Premier League at all this season, but his versatility could be useful in case of injuries.

Nevertheless, Bloomfield is intent on adding to his squad and making the team more complete before the transfer window slams shut, with Luton still in danger of dropping to League One after playing in the Premier League last season.

Confidence remains high about Luton's chances of survival

Despite the disappointing run that the Hatters have been on, the squad remains confident that they have enough to take themselves away from danger and retain their Championship status.

Bloomfield is still waiting for his first win as the Luton manager, but Saturday's result against Sheffield Wednesday was a positive one, and there is a great belief that the team can overtake Derby County and Hull City in the next couple of weeks.

The arrival of Isiah Jones, Josh Bowler and Thelo Aasgaard, among others, has been a boost for supporters and the team itself, with the latter already providing the travelling supporters at Hillsborough with a taste of what is to come.

Luton need results quickly, but the potential addition of Ward would be an excellent one, and the Hatters need his experience to help in their fight.