Luton Town have won promotion to the Premier League after beating Coventry City on penalties at Wembley.

The Hatters’ rise over the past decade has been well-documented, with the club having endured the lows of non-league, and they will now get to experience the highs of the top-flight.

After dominating the first-half, Rob Edwards’ side deservedly took the lead through Jordan Clark’s fine left-footed strike, but things changed after the break.

The Sky Blues improved, with Gustavo Hamer equalising with a smart effort in the 66th minute. In the end, nothing could separate the two sides after 120 minutes, meaning penalties were needed to decide the winner.

After ten faultless penalties, Dan Potts put Luton ahead in sudden death, with Fankaty Dabo missing to send the Hatters to the Premier League.

Of course, that means all the top sides in the country will be visiting Kenilworth Road, and that has been a popular subject among the media, as they discuss the away end, which is located between houses.

Luton couldn’t resist a reference to that on Twitter, as the club account sent a hilarious message mocking those recent comments, along with an image of the away end, that included the words ‘We are Premier League’.

“Luton Town have just won the Championship play-off final. This is the entrance to our stadium. Incredible to think this ground will be in the Premier League next season.”

Luton will make Kenilworth Road a fortress

This is a huge day in the history of Luton Town, and it caps off what has been a brilliant story for the club, and so many people deserve credit for playing a part in what has happened. So, they will enjoy the next few days and weeks, and then the focus will turn to the Premier League.

They will be written off by many as they prepare for the top-flight, but being the underdog has never been a problem for the Hatters, and they will relish the chance to defy the odds once again next season.

The away end is going to be a culture shock for all the visiting teams, from the dressing room for the players to the fans, but it just adds another exciting aspect to the Premier League, and Luton will be ready to shock the country once again.