Luton Town can be ambitious in this upcoming transfer window following confirmation that the Bedfordshire club will be plying their trade in the Premier League next season.

The Hatters managed to guide themselves through the Championship play-offs, securing their place in next season's top-flight by beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties, with Luton being on the right end of very fine margins.

Enjoying a remarkable rise over the last 15 years or so, which coincides when fan-led consortium 2020 Developments took ownership of the club, the Premier League is the cherry on top.

It remains to be seen what funds are made available for Rob Edwards this summer, and whilst it is expected to be a small figure compared to the riches of their Premier League counterparts, it is exciting to see what one of the best recruitment teams in the country are able to do with a much bigger budget to what they are used to.

One of the players rumoured to be on Luton's wish-list this summer is former loan star and Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as per a report from the Daily Express.

What stance should Luton Town supporters expect Leicester City to take in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's future?

First and foremost, Leicester will likely see several first-teamers depart this summer and it could be to a similar extent that was seen at Burnley last time out.

The Foxes will be striving to generate handsome enough fees for those who depart, however, they will not be wanting to be in need of creating a squad from scratch and selling all their saleable assets.

It would be no surprise if Dewsbury-Hall is a player that Leicester will be keen to keep hold of, given the ability he has shown already and the incredibly high ceiling he has.

Therefore, the Hatters should expect the Foxes to demand a very high fee for his permanent capture - a fee that will likely be out of budget as the Hatters prepare for the top-flight.

What chance do Luton Town have in signing Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

Of course, there are a number of factors that will play its part in whether or not Luton can pull this off, with the aforementioned price point being the most important determinant.

The budget that Edwards will have to work with will also dictate if the Hatters are able to pursue a permanent move for the talented midfielder, whilst wage demands are another complication.

An alternate route for the Hatters is to enquire about a loan move for the Leicester star, which whilst being a rather uncommon plan for a Premier League club, it could work out for all parties.

You get the feeling that this would be a really difficult one for Luton to pull off, although it remains in the realms of possibility.