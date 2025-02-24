This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

A 2-0 loss to rivals Watford on Sunday has left Luton Town five points adrift of safety in the Championship with only 12 games remaining.

Matt Bloomfield has been unable to turn things around at Kenilworth Road since taking charge of the first team squad in January.

The Hatters are now in serious danger of suffering a second consecutive relegation after coming 18th in the Premier League last year.

Luton have failed to win any of their last 12 league games, with their last victory coming against Derby County on 20 December.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of February 24th) Team P GD Pts 19 Stoke City 33 -11 36 20 Hull City 33 -10 33 21 Cardiff City 32 -19 33 22 Plymouth Argyle 34 -32 30 23 Derby County 34 -14 29 24 Luton Town 34 -24 28

Luton Town summer exodus claim

When asked if a mass exodus of players is expected in the summer, FLW’s Luton fan pundit Simon Mills claims that it must happen.

He believes that at least eight, if not 10, players need to be sold in the summer regardless of their league status, suggesting a cultural issue is at the heart of their disastrous campaign.

“Not only do I expect a mass exodus of players in the summer, we need to have a mass exodus of players in the summer,” Mills told Football League World.

“Some of these players have the stench of failure pouring off them and it is seeping into every corner of this football club.

“Do I necessarily blame individuals for this? No, I very much think it’s a team effort and I think we need to ship out at least 8 to 10 players this summer, regardless of if we stay in the Championship or if we’re relegated to League One.

“We need to instill a new culture inside this club because too many players are used to losing football matches.”

Big summer needed at Luton

Bloomfield’s reign has gotten off to a terrible start, but there is still time to salvage something from this season.

Regardless of their final league position, however, Luton are staring down the barrel of a big summer of transfer business.

It is clear that something fundamental has gone wrong with their recruitment, and this has led to a team that looks uninspired and incapable of winning games.

A mass exodus of talent in the summer looks likely, even if Luton stay up, which shows how far they have fallen since their play-off final win over Coventry City in 2023.