Luton Town will be a Premier League club for the very first time when the 2023-24 season begins next week, but despite their new-found riches they are still struggling to land a player in a significant area of the pitch.

The Hatters have added players mostly with EFL experience this summer, with the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene, Tahith Chong, Mads Andersen and Ryan Giles coming in through the arrival door at Kenilworth Road.

One issue still remains though and that is the fact that a new goalkeeper remains elusive to head coach Rob Edwards.

Currently, Edwards has both James Shea and Matt Macey to call upon - Shea played just once last season after recovering from a knee injury whilst Macey featured in just one cup match and was loaned out to League One outfit Portsmouth.

What is the latest on Luton's hunt for a goalkeeper?

Town have been trying all summer to land multiple goalkeepers and they thought they had struck a deal with West Brom for their former emergency loanee Alex Palmer, who played twice for them in 2022.

TalkSPORT reported on Saturday night that a £2.5 million fee had been agreed with the Baggies for the 26-year-old, but 24 hours later it emerged that a deal for Palmer was off.

Alan Nixon from The Sun claimed that this was because of personal terms - a transfer fee had been sorted between the two clubs but Luton's need to insert a significant wage reduction in the event of relegation back to the Championship meant that Palmer was set to remain at The Hawthorns.

Local reports in the Midlands meanwhile hinted that it was Carlos Corberan's decision to stop the move from happening - regardless though Luton are moving on and have turned back to a former target.

Luton return to Kaminski chase

Nixon reported via Patreon on Tuesday morning that Luton are back in for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, having failed to land him earlier in the summer with a low-ball bid.

He stated that the Hatters were willing to pay £2.5 million for the Belgian and talks were reaching a conclusion between all parties.

However, a fresh twist has emerged and it looks as though the Bedfordshire outfit will have to stump up more money to land the 30-year-old.

Alan Myers of Sky Sports has reported that Blackburn have now turned down a third bid for Kaminski's services from Luton this summer in the £2.5 million region, and that they want at least £3 million for their 2020-21 Player of the Season.

Kaminski started the 2022-23 season as Jon Dahl Tomasson's number one at Rovers, but a knee injury suffered in the middle of the season meant he was forced to undergo surgery and have a stint on the sidelines.

When fit and ready to return to action though, Kaminski was left on the bench in favour of Aynsley Pears, who kept his spot in-between the sticks for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

With Rovers reportedly not able to spend any money on new players until a significant sale of a player occurs, they look likely to cash in on Kaminski - but only for a price that suits them and Luton will now have to up their bid by less than a million to land the goalkeeper.