Luton Town star opens up on moment that could have changed his season

Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell has opened up on the horror tackle that left him with ankle ligament damage in his side’s 2-2 draw with Blackburn in September.

With the midfielder nearing a return to action for the Hatters, Jones described his recovery as a “miracle”. The former Motherwell man returned to action in just over three weeks and Campbell hasn’t allowed it to affect him mentally.

Campbell admitted in an interview with the Daily Record: “It wasn’t a good tackle. It was a poor challenge and I got lucky, if I’m being honest. My first thought when it happened was: ‘He’s caught me a good one, right down my ankle’.

“As soon as I got up, I thought: ‘This doesn’t feel right’. I knew straight away, I couldn’t play on. After the game, I just wanted to know that my leg wasn’t broken and thankfully it wasn’t.”

Campbell went onto admit that he still hasn’t received an apology from Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan for the tackle, but doesn’t hold a grudge: “Lenihan hasn’t apologised and I haven’t heard from him since that day. But listen, it’s part of football. It’s a contact sport and I’ll take it.”

So far this season, Campbell has been restricted to just seven appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, following his summer move from Motherwell.

Luton currently sit 11th in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places, ahead of their trip to QPR on Friday night.

The Verdict

Campbell was in good form for Luton up until his injury.

He had started all of their games in the lead up to the Blackburn game and will be hoping to force his way back into Jones’ side on his return to full fitness.

The midfielder has something that Luton are missing at the moment and his absence may be one of the contributing factors as to why the Hatters do concede as many goals as they do.

His energy and desire to win tackles and second balls is vital in this Luton side and him return will play a massive part in the Hatters bid for a top six finish this season.