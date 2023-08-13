Highlights Luton Town, Southampton, and Rangers are interested in signing Bristol City defender Zak Vyner, who has just one year left on his contract.

Vyner came through Bristol City's academy and has established himself in the first team, winning Players' Player of the Year last season.

Manager Nigel Pearson wants to extend Vyner's contract, along with other promising youngsters, to protect the club's assets and continue their progress.

Luton Town, Southampton and Rangers are among the clubs interested in signing Bristol City defender Zak Vyner, according to Bristol Live.

Vyner has just one year remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate and despite being offered a new deal earlier this year, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension, with other clubs weighing up a move for the defender this summer.

The 26-year-old came through the Robins' academy and after loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United and Aberdeen, he has established himself in the first team in recent years.

Vyner scored one goal and provided two assists in 51 appearances last season, featuring in all but one league game and he was rewarded for his performances as he was voted Players' Player of the Year.

He has remained a regular so far this campaign, starting all three games in all competitions, while he was handed the captain's armband for the 5-1 victory over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Zak Vyner's Bristol City future?

City lost one of their academy products this week, with Alex Scott joining Premier League side Bournemouth for £25 million.

There is speculation over the future of another of their talented youngsters, Sam Bell, who is reportedly attracting interest from Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rangers.

Manager Nigel Pearson made no secret of his desire to keep Vyner at the club and says he is keen to tie him down to a new contract, along with Bell and Tommy Conway.

"Not at the moment. We’ve talked about it but there’s nothing further to add at the moment," Pearson told Bristol Live.

"We’d like to extend it and there have been one or two conversations but he’s a player we should be looking to extend.

"Tommy Conway, Sam Bell, they’re all players we need to try and tie down for our own wellbeing. When you lose your exciting prospects, all that work that has gone into developing the players… it’s something we need to protect our assets.

"I don’t think there’s anything unusual in me saying that, it’s just how it is. We’ve worked hard to create and develop assets, so we need to protect them."

City chief executive Phil Alexander revealed earlier this summer that he was planning further contract talks with Vyner.

“We’ve offered him an extended contract, he and his agent decided not to take it at that time - which was about three months ago - which is fine, that’s their prerogative," Alexander told Bristol Live.

"We still took up the option in his contract, so he’s still got another year with us and hopefully it will be for many more, but we’ll have to see.

"We’ll sit down probably in the next few weeks just to see where he’s at, but he decided not to sign at that particular time.

"We looked at some of the younger players, with regards to re-signing some of the existing players. The ones whose contracts were up and we felt would work.

"We did Max, George and Rob, so we’re quite pleased with getting those done during that fallow period. Again, just doing those, shows fans we’re thinking about keeping these younger players on our books and rewarded for the success they’ve shown."

Should Bristol City sell Zak Vyner this summer?

The Robins should definitely attempt to keep hold of Vyner.

After a tough season during the 2021/22 campaign, Vyner has become one of City's most important players.

Defensive problems plagued the Robins during the early stages of Pearson's tenure, but those issues seem to have been ironed out and Vyner has been key to his side's improvement at the back.

It has been an impressive start to the season for City and they should be looking to retain their prized assets ahead of what could be an exciting campaign.