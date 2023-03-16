Luton Town could be on the prowl for a new goalkeeper when the summer transfer window opens for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Matt Macey may be keen to secure more regular first-team football and could push for a permanent move away after getting a taste of action down in League One with Portsmouth.

As well as this, Ethan Horvath looks set to head back to Nottingham Forest on the expiration of his loan deal at Kenilworth Road, leaving the Hatters with a potential shortage of options in this department.

They will still want two strong competitors for the number-one position though - and could potentially secure a longer-term agreement for Horvath if the Hatters stay down and Forest remain in the top flight.

However, it isn't certain that the Reds will let him leave for the long term and that's why the Hatters need to draw up a list of players who could come in and compete with James Shea for a starting spot in Bedfordshire.

Huddersfield Town shot-stopper Lee Nicholls is someone who could potentially come in and could even be recruited on a cheap deal, not just because of their potential relegation but also because he has been on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time and looks set to be out for the remainder of the season.

With that in mind, that could allow Luton to swoop in unopposed and sign the ex-MK Dons man, who established himself as one of the more capable goalkeepers in the Championship.

His contract may not expire until the end of the 2025/26 season - but he may not be keen to ply his trade in League One and that's why the Hatters should be on high alert.

In fairness, Neil Warnock's side are far from down yet but Rob Edwards' side should still be keeping an eye on Nicholls' situation - because the 30-year-old could be an excellent long-term asset.

As a goalkeeper, he should be able to have a longer-lasting career than many outfield players and that makes him an attractive option for the Hatters.

Knowing what it takes to be competing at the top end of the second-tier table from his time under Carlos Corberan and keeping an exceptional 18 clean sheets in 43 league matches last term, he proved to be an excellent signing for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Some would even argue that his absence has been a reason behind the Terriers' current position.

The Terriers may demand a reasonably high fee for him - but the Hatters' board showed their willingness to spend during the previous summer window and they will surely be willing to invest if it means bringing in a permanent competitor for Shea.

If they win promotion to the Premier League, Edwards' side may need to find an alternative but Nicholls has proven his worth in the second tier and if they stay in their current division, he could be an underrated buy in Bedfordshire.