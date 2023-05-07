Luton Town sit third in the Championship standings and promotion to the Premier League remains a very real possibility as the campaign nears its concluding stages.

With one game left of the normal campaign, the Hatters have cemented third spot and will tomorrow learn who they will face across two legs in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

If the Hatters remain a Championship club, a report from Alan Nixon suggests that Rob Edwards' side will attempt to sign Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan, with Ipswich Town currently leading the race for the exciting prospect.

Luton Town should snub Jesurun Rak-Sakyi deal

Rak-Sakyi has netted 15 times in League One this season whilst on loan at Charlton Athletic, providing a further eight assists.

The 20-year-old has progressed at an exciting rate, and it is no real surprise that a fair bit of Championship interest has already surfaced for the young winger, but a move to Kenilworth Road would not make too much sense.

Of course, the culture and direction of the Bedfordshire outfit makes Luton a club that would help Rak-Sakyi in his development but when considering the footballing element of it all, you would think that there would be better fits in the Championship.

Luton operate with wing-backs as opposed to wingers and whilst there would be scope for the 20-year-old to play more centrally, this would run too much of a risk.

Rak-Sakyi is fully suited to being deployed high up the pitch and running at defences, which is something that would be a bit more difficult at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters have welcomed some exciting wingers to the club over recent years, but they have struggled to make too much of an impact, with the likes of Dion Pereira and Carlos Mendes Gomes not seeing immediate joy in Bedfordshire.

What next for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Given the amount of interest that is already present for the 20-year-old, the Eagles will be able to hold a lot of power over Rak-Sakyi's next move, and whilst there is certainly scope for Rak-Sakyi to develop at Luton, there are destinations out there where he could progress at a quicker rate.

From watching Rak-Sakyi this season on loan at Charlton, you get the feeling that he is going to thrive in the Championship.

It would be interesting to see the plan in place at Kenilworth Road if the Palace youngster was to arrive, as this interest could suggest that Edwards is looking to tweak things slightly if the Hatters remain in the Championship.