Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday are showing an interest in Leicester City's Tom Cannon, but he would have to be persuaded to leave Stoke City, where he is currently on loan.

The 22-year-old is set to see out the season with the Potters, having joined the club on deadline day in the summer transfer window. However, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, two of their Championship rivals will push to swap the deal this month.

He has scored nine goals in 22 appearances in the league so far in 2024/25, including four in one game against Portsmouth at the start of October in a 6-1 win.

He most recently found the back of the net against promotion chasing Sunderland, and Stoke will be extremely aggrieved to lose their star striker midway through his agreement.

