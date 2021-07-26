Luton Town shake on fresh player agreement ahead of 2021/22

Luton Town goalkeeper Harry Isted has signed a new contract with the Championship side ahead of the 2021/22 season, as per the club’s website.

Isted, 24, has made just two appearances for the Hatters since joining the club in 2017, with both coming in the EFL Trophy.

He has spent time on loan at Chesham, Oxford City and Wealdstone whilst under contract at Kenilworth Road, and was expected to depart Luton this summer in search of regular first-team football.

However, he has been involved in the club’s pre-season fixtures against Hitchin Town, Rochdale and Bedford Town, and will now provide competition for Simon Sluga and James Shea for the starting spot between the sticks for Nathan Jones’ side.

The Southampton academy graduate was pleased to have agreed a new deal at the Bedfordshire club.

“This will be my fifth year here, so Luton is obviously a club that I hold close to my heart. I really enjoy being here, it’s like my second family, and I always wanted to stay,” he said.

“There’s been a little bit of uncertainty, but the offer was always there and since the first day of pre-season I came back knowing that I’m here for another year, and now it’s official I’m delighted.

“I’m 24 now, and I’m at the stage of my career where I need game time to show people what I can do. Whether that’s here or on loan with another club, we’ll see what progresses, but I’m ready to play and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The Verdict

Recruiting a third-choice goalkeeper can often be something of a struggle given the lack of playing time a manager can offer in the position, so Nathan Jones will surely be pleased to secure a familiar face for the role this season.

Isted will also be able to play regularly should he go out on another loan move, with the security of a permanent contract at a Championship side also in his back pocket.

This move is unlikely to capture the imagination to the extent of a lot of Luton’s other transfer business this summer, yet it is easy to see how the move benefits both parties.

