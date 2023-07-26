Luton Town are set to renew their interest in signing Thomas Kaminski this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the Hatters are planning to turn their attention back to the Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper.

Luton had shown an interest in signing Tom Heaton from Manchester United, but the Red Devils have blocked the move due to a lack of alternative back-ups in their squad following the impending departures of Nathan Bishop and Dean Henderson.

Rob Edwards is looking to build a squad for life in the Premier League following promotion to the top flight being earned last season.

A goalkeeper has been identified as a key area that needs strengthening before the campaign gets underway next month.

What is the latest news surrounding Thomas Kaminski’s Blackburn future?

Luton have previously held talks with Rovers over a potential move for the shot stopper.

It has now been reported that the Hatters are set to step up their interest in the 30-year-old as a result of missing out on Heaton.

Kaminski has spent the last three years at Ewood Park, where he has been an important member of the squad.

But the Belgian has fallen down the pecking order of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, leading to speculation over his future.

An injury suffered midway through last season saw him lose his place to Aynsley Pears, who remained as first-choice for the rest of the campaign, despite Kaminski returning to full fitness.

This has raised doubts over whether he will stay at the club beyond this summer, especially with Blackburn hoping to raise funds through player sales during the transfer window.

What is Thomas Kaminski’s value?

Blackburn value the goalkeeper at £5 million amid interest from Luton.

Luton have already offered a deal worth lower than that £5 million price, and may be unwilling to meet a figure that high.

However, given Blackburn’s need to cash-in on the player, there may be a solution to finding a deal that may involve the trading of other players.

Blackburn have so far had a quiet window, signing Sondre Tronstad, Niall Ennis and Arnór Sigurdsson all on free transfers.

Ashley Phillips has been linked with a move away from Ewood Park, with Tottenham currently negotiating a deal for the talented 18-year-old.

Speculation has also surrounded Tomasson’s future, with the Dane believed to be unhappy with the current financial position of the club.

Blackburn’s season begins on 5 August with a clash against West Brom.

Should Blackburn cash-in on Luton’s interest in Thomas Kaminski?

Kaminski last played for Blackburn in a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City in the FA Cup in January.

Despite being a key player in the side, he has now found himself on the bench for the last several months.

In that regard, it should be an easy decision for Blackburn to cash-in on this interest if they are convinced Pears has what it takes to be the first choice keeper for a whole season.

If they can earn the £5 million fee for him then that would be great business and would help ease pressure on needing to sell any other important members of the squad this summer.