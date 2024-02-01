Highlights Luton Town set to sign Reading prospect Taylan Harris.

The Royals' off-field financial issues have led to player departures. Fans were worried about sales - and Harris looks set to be the next man to depart the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

This is the second Reading player that that Hatters have signed this month, with Tom Holmes also joining.

Luton Town are set to recruit Reading prospect Taylan Harris, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager has been a real standout for the Royals' academy this term - and has even appeared at a first-team level under Ruben Selles.

Despite only appearing once for the senior team this term, with that being his professional debut, he made a real impact.

Registering a goal and an assist against Exeter City in a 9-0 win in the EFL Trophy, many Reading fans were keen to see him in action in the future.

However, their off-field financial issues have left supporters worried about players being sold this month.

And their fears were fully justified, with Tom Holmes, Nelson Abbey, Nesta Guinness-Walker (loan) and Tom McIntyre all departing the Select Car Leasing Stadium this month.

There has even been speculation about Caylan Vickers' future, so it may come as no surprise to anyone that fellow youngster Harris is set to depart Berkshire.

Despite their issues, the Royals currently have a Category One academy and that has seen some of their players attract plenty of interest in recent years.

Thierry Rohart-Brown moved to Southampton and Luca Fletcher made the switch to Manchester City during the previous summer - and they now look set to lose another talented player.

Taylan Harris' 2023/24 campaign Competition Appearances Goals Assists EFL Trophy (senior team) 1 1 1 Premier League 2 (academy) 7 1 0 U18 Premier League 4 3 0 FA Youth Cup 2 4 0

Details of Luton Town's move for Taylan Harris

Harris is set to move to Luton on a permanent transfer, meaning the Royals should receive a fee for him.

It's unclear how much the 18-year-old will be leaving for, but it may not be a huge fee considering he has only appeared once at a senior level.

Related Championship and League One clubs in race for Reading FC player There could be another player set to leave the Royals this month

Personal terms have been agreed and with that, a deal is now done, allowing the Hatters to push through this move.

This isn't the first Reading player that the Hatters have signed this month, with Holmes making the switch to Kenilworth Road. They also took an interest in Abbey before the England youth international decided to move to Olympiacos instead.

Losing Taylan Harris is a blow for Reading

The Royals aren't in the best situation at this point and if they want to stay up, they need to be focused on the short term.

That's why keeping the likes of Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs is arguably more important than retaining youngster Harris.

However, Harris could have been a crucial asset for the Royals in the long term and that's why it's such a blow that he has been sold.

Under a different ownership, he probably would have been retained and this transfer will only increase anger towards owner Dai Yongge, who has cashed in on a number of players this month without recruiting replacements.

It's clear a change of ownership is required as quickly as possible, especially if they want to give themselves a chance of keeping their young stars in the future.