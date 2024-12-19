Luton Town are set to complete a move for free agent Erik Pieters, according to Alan Nixon.

The dramatic drop-off in performance by the Hatters since their relegation back to the Championship last season has been largely caused by their weakness at the back.

Rob Edwards' side have been one of the worst defensive teams in the second tier this season, making it hard even for their stacked attack to recover points from matches. They have conceded 37 goals in 21 games - the second worst in the division - and kept only five clean sheets.

The worst Championship defensive records (24/25) Rank Team Goals conceded 19th Norwich City 32 Cardiff City 32 21st Oxford United 33 22nd Portsmouth 34 23rd Luton Town 37 24th Plymouth Argyle 42

Luton have had injury problems that have affected them in this regard, but they have now turned to the free agent market to acquire some Championship experience to help keep the ball out of their net.

Luton Town set to sign Erik Pieters

Pieters is set to be the latest addition to the furniture at Kenilworth Road, according to a report by The Sun's Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account. The Dutch defender has been without a club since he left West Bromwich Albion in the summer due to family reasons, but is now set to return to the Championship with the Hatters.

The 36-year-old has a number of seasons of playing in both the second tier and in the Premier League under his belt. In Edwards' three/five at the back formation, he should be able to provide cover and extra depth at centre-back, where he most recently played for Albion.

The Luton boss had hinted at the possibility of a more active transfer window in January than previous ones. They will get the help of having defensive midfielder Lamine Fanne, who will join the club after they agreed a £3.7 million fee with Swedish side AIK in August.

Pieters is probably best known for his six-year stint with Stoke City, for whom he played 206 times in all competitions. He was also on Burnley's books for a few seasons before he ultimately landed at the Hawthorns.

Erik Pieters represents a smart move for Luton

It's been obvious that in defence is where the Hatters' fraelties lie. They have more than enough quality in forward areas to get them out of the troubling position they find themselves in, but it's hard to do if the defence keeps letting them down.

The arrival Pieters will bring a calm head to their backline. Yes, he's unlikely to make an immediate impact. It will take time for him to get up to speed and regain that match sharpness. But it is an area of weakness for Luton and they look like they're going to address it.