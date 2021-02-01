Luton Town set to pip Huddersfield Town in race to sign 10-goal ace

Luton Town are set to win the race for Walsall striker Elijah Adebayo, according to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph.

Adebayo has been in fine form for Walsall this season, as the Saddlers look to ignite a play-off push in the second half of the League Two campaign.

The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals in 25 league outings for Walsall this season, and has been catching the eye of the Championship.

Hearts were said to be interested in signing the striker, with Huddersfield also being credited with an interest.

But according to McGrath, it’s Luton Town who look set to bolster their attacking armory with the signing of Adebayo, as the 11pm deadline looms.

Adebayo is set to arrive at Kenilworth Road, with Elliot Lee’s loan move to Oxford United leaving scope for another attacker to arrive.

Luton have had a busy window, and have today completed the loan signing of Stoke City winger Tom Ince. Kal Naismith also arrived from Wigan Athletic earlier this month, too.

The Verdict

Adebayo has obviously caught the eye after a number of impressive performances for Walsall this season, and it was only a matter of time before he moved.

He’s a powerful striker who knows where the net is, and I think he has all the attributes to succeed at Championship level.

He’s still young, and under a manager like Nathan Jones, he should get plenty of chances in the team and in front of goal.