Luton Town set to finalise six-figure deal for 27-year-old

Luton Town are set to finalise a move for Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey today, according to the Daily Record.

It is understood that the 27-year-old will join the Hatters for a fee believed to be in the region of £100,000 with add-ons.

A report from Football Insider earlier this month revealed that Luton had agreed a deal to sign Macey on a permanent basis from Hibernian.

With James Shea currently recovering from a serious knee injury that he suffered during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Luton will be hoping that Macey will be able to deliver the goods in the Championship next season.

Signed on a permanent basis by Hibernian last year, the shot-stopper went on to feature regularly for the club in the previous term.

As well as making 31 league appearances for Hibs, Macey also represented the club in the Scottish Cup, the Europa Conference League qualifiers and the Scottish League Cup.

Certainly no stranger to life at Kenilworth Road, Macey was loaned out to Luton by his former side Arsenal in 2017.

Before being recalled by the Gunners, the keeper played 13 games for the Hatters in all competitions.

Macey will become Luton’s third signing of the current transfer window if this deal is completed today.

Hatter manager Nathan Jones has already bolstered his squad this summer by securing the services of Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow.

The Verdict

When you consider that Luton currently only have one fit senior keeper (Harry Isted) at their disposal, it is hardly a shock that they have decided to add to their options in this particular position.

Yet to make an appearance in the Championship during his career, it will be interesting to see whether Macey will be able to quickly adapt to life in this division.

Having reached the play-offs earlier this year, Luton will be determined to launch another push for promotion in the upcoming term.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the second-tier, Macey could potentially help the Hatters achieve a great deal of success at this level in the opening stages of the season.