Luton Town have agreed deals to sign Reading defensive duo Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey ahead of the January transfer deadline.

Luton Town closing in on Reading duo

It’s no secret that the Royals are in a dismal financial situation under current owner Dai Yongge, with the fans desperate for a takeover that could save the club.

However, after talks with Genevra Associates broke down last month, the club is back to square one, although CEO Dayong Pang has confirmed that they are in ‘dialogue’ with potential buyers.

But, with no deal set to go through before the end of the window, the League One strugglers are in a difficult position right now, and it’s been reported that they could be forced to cash in on players ahead of the deadline.

Naturally, that will have alerted other club, and it appears the Hatters are set to take advantage.

That’s after the Reading Chronicle revealed the Premier League side have agreed ‘cut-price’ fees for centre-backs Abbey and Holmes, two academy graduates who have been key for Ruben Selles in recent weeks.

Losing the pair would be a big blow, but the update does indicate that they could return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on loan.

“Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey could be set for a Premier League switch to relegation-threatened Luton Town.

“As expected due to the club's current off-field financial crisis, focus has been more on exits this January window than incomings. It is understood that a cut-price fee has been agreed between the sides, but discussions remain underway at an advanced stage.

“This is predominantly due to their strong feelings toward their boyhood club, with potential options of returning on loan thought to be under consideration.”

Reading’s issues continue

To make matters worse, the report states that neither Director of Football Operations Mark Bowen or Selles were aware that the bids had been accepted.

The Royals are currently occupying the final relegation place in the third tier, and they face a major battle to stay in the league.

After a dismal few months, Selles has managed to improve the team significantly in recent weeks, with the side picking up results to give themselves a chance of survival.

Of course, losing Abbey and Holmes would be a major issue for the boss, and it would leave them in a difficult position as they try to avoid successive relegations.

Even though losing the duo would be a massive blow for the club, in the short-term, it’s crucial they manage to bring them back on loan, or at least one player, as they are both key members of the team.

You would imagine Luton would be open to that, as whilst Abbey and Holmes are talented individuals, the jump up to the top-flight is a massive one at this stage of their respective careers.