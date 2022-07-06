Luton Town set to beat League One club to signing of six-goal striker

Luton Town are in advanced talks to sign striker Aribim Pepple from Canadian side Cavalry FC, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

While still only 19-years-old, Pepple has already made a significant impact for his current club this season, scoring six goals in seven games in the Canadian top-flight.

That has come after a spell in the youth system at Spanish side Getafe, and it now seems as though the teenager is set for a return to Europe sooner rather than later.

According to this latest update, newly promoted League One side Forest Green Rovers had agreed a deal option to sign Pepple, before he returned to Canada with Cavalry in April after that spell in Spain.

However, it is thought that Luton have nowhijacked that move, and are themselves in talks over a deal to sign the teenager.

It has already been a busy summer transfer window for Luton, with striker Cauley Woodrow, midfielders Alfie Doughty, Louie Watson and Luke Freeman, and goalkeeper Matt Macey joining the club permanently, while fellow ‘keeper Ethan Horvath has signed on loan from Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

This could be a useful deal for Luton to get done looking ahead to the future.

Given the step up there is likely to be for Pepple when making this move, you get the feeling he would not be going straight into the Hatters’ first-team, especially at his age.

However, it does seem as though the striker has shown a great deal of potential already, and he could well improve even further by making a move such as this.

It could therefore be important for Luton to get him now before another club beats them to it, and makes him even more valuable, meaning this could turn into a smart move for the Championship club to make.