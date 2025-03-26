After a slow start under Matt Bloomfield, Luton Town have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, having picked up two wins and a draw in their last four games.

Despite that, the Hatters remain in deep trouble, as they’re four points from safety with eight games to go, and whilst they can take encouragement from their performances in the past few weeks, the reality is that it’s all about getting points on the board.

Championship Table (as of 26/3/25) Team P GD Pts 17 Portsmouth 38 -15 42 18 Oxford United 38 -16 42 19 Hull City 38 -8 41 20 Stoke City 38 -14 39 21 Cardiff City 38 -20 39 22 Derby County 38 -11 38 23 Luton Town 38 -26 35 24 Plymouth Argyle 38 -37 33

So, Bloomfield will be concentrating on Hull City this weekend, in what is a huge clash given the Tigers are six points above Luton.

Tahith Chong could return for Hull City vs Luton Town

Obviously, it goes without saying that Bloomfield will want his best XI on the pitch, but all clubs are battling with injury issues at this stage of the campaign.

However, there was some very good news for Luton in the week, with Tahith Chong in contention to play this weekend after not featuring since early January due to a hamstring problem.

Bloomfield won’t take risks with the ex-Man Utd man, but he is now back in training, and he could make a big difference to this side when he is fit and firing.

Tahith Chong could be key in Luton Town’s survival bid

The 25-year-old’s numbers aren’t the most impressive this season, as he has managed just two goals in 23 games, and he is yet to register an assist.

Yet, that doesn’t tell the whole story, as Chong hasn’t always played in the same position, and he is yet to play under Bloomfield, so we don’t know how he will fare under the current boss.

But, in terms of natural talent, Chong is someone who can drive Luton up the table and out of the relegation zone.

He can set the tone with his pressing and energy, and he carries the ball well, whilst the former Dutch U21 international has shown he has quality in the final third.

Luton Town need influential characters to step up

At this stage of the campaign, it’s as much about showing personality as ability, and Chong has that in abundance.

There is real pressure during the run-in, and it’s where managers look for characters to step up, and Chong will fall into that category for the Hatters, along with the likes of Mark McGuinness, Alfie Doughty and Carlton Morris.

Luton’s rise up the leagues was a fairytale, and all connected to the club were proud of how they fought in the Premier League despite the lack of resources.

But, a second successive relegation would be a real negative in the Luton story - and it’s looking like a very real possibility.

It’s down to Bloomfield and the players to stop that from happening in the final eight games, and whilst they have a lot to do, having Chong back involved does offer extra hope.