Luton Town run the rule over 35-cap international following Reading FC trial spell

Luton Town are currently taking a closer look at former Fulham centre-back Michael Hector, according to this afternoon’s report from Luton Today.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since he was released on the expiration of his contract at Craven Cottage in the summer, with his departure coming as no real surprise to many considering he was behind Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream for much of the 2021/22 campaign.

It looked as though he may have found a new club when he linked up with former club Reading, training with the club briefly with Paul Ince previously on the prowl for another central defender.

With Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Naby Sarr and Sam Hutchinson all currently out of action for the Berkshire outfit, they wanted to recruit another option at the back but were banned from doing so by the EFL because of their restrictions.

Recently, Luton manager Nathan Jones revealed he was still open to bringing in another central defender to bolster their options at Kenilworth Road, though it’s currently unclear whether he will be offered a contract in Bedfordshire.

The Hatters are taking a closer look at him though, with the 30-year-old potentially close to finding a new home after spending several months as a free agent.

The Verdict:

Hector could probably start for Luton if he can get fit – but it will probably take him some time to get to 100% fitness considering how long he’s been without a club.

Although he’s probably kept himself in shape regardless of being a free agent, it may take him a while to get back up to speed again, also needing sharpness if he isn’t to cost the Hatters points.

This is why Luton supporters will need to be patient with him if he does come in – but he could easily become a real asset considering the experience he has on his CV and this is why they may be well served signing him up for the remainder of the season.

It won’t be an easy task for him to break into the starting lineup despite their hammering at Watford last weekend though, with Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell and Gabriel Osho all options for Jones when all are available and fit.

Osho graduated from Reading’s academy like Hector did, so they may have a connection already and that could potentially be crucial to a potential future partnership at the heart of the Hatters’ defence.