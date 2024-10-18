Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has revealed that defender Reuell Walters broke his foot following the Hatters' recent defeat at Sheffield United, and will be out for a number of months.

The 19-year-old signed for the Bedfordshire outfit on a free transfer during the summer following his release from Premier League giants Arsenal, and has made eight Championship appearances for the Hatters so far.

Walters will miss Saturday's clash between Luton and bitter rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road, which he will be disappointed about having recently joined the club.

Edwards reveals significant Walters blow

The Hatters boss told Luton Today: "Reuell had to pull out because after the Sheffield United game he was in a lot of pain and, unfortunately, he’s broken his foot, so he’s going to be out for a significant amount of time.

"He’s had injuries before, but this is his first as a first team player now.

"He’s been great, puts a brave face on, but it’s obviously really disappointing for him and for us.

"He’s made a really good start to life here at Luton, for a young player, in difficult circumstances over the first few months of the season.

"He’s been really, really good, so it’s difficult, but he’s been really positive.

"We don’t fully know when it happened, he was experiencing a bit of pain even as far back as the last international break.

"On scanning it, it was swollen and sore after the game, credit to him for battling through as long as he did, but it showed the break."

Hatters are short of defensive options heading into Watford clash

Unfortunately for the Hatters, Walters is not the only defender who will miss Saturday's vital fixture with the Hornets, as former Manchester United man Teden Mengi suffered an injury while on England Under-21 duty during the international break.

Edwards added: "Unfortunately Teden’s a no (for the Watford game).

"He pulled his calf away with England.

"Hopefully it’s only three weeks or something like that, and he’s already a week into that, so hopefully not too long."

The Hatters boss also revealed that, alongside fellow absentees Mengi and Walters, both Amari’ Bell and Mads Andersen will miss the upcoming visit of the Hornets and the fitness of Mark McGuinness, who had been on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, is also a doubt.

Edwards said: "Macca (McGuinness) came back early.

"We’ve given him as much time as possible.

"He hasn’t trained yet, so we’ll see.

"Amari’s no, not yet, doing really well, but no.

"Mads, he’s doing all right, he’s out on the grass, not training with the team yet, but he’s outside running and getting there, so hopefully we can introduce him to the training again in the next week or so."

Walters injury is particularly unfortunate

The Hatters faithful will be concerned by the fact that their side have suffered so many defensive injuries ahead of their crucial meeting with the Hornets.

The nerves of Hatters supporters will only be worsened by the fact that their side sit 21st in the Championship, and are winless in three games, while the Hornets have won two of their last three fixtures and currently occupy a play-off spot.

But it could be argued that Walters is the most unfortunate member of the Luton squad who will be sidelined on Saturday afternoon due to the fact that he has played just nine games of senior football in his career, having never played in the first team for former club Arsenal, and has already suffered a significant injury.