Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has said that Tahith Chong is "a bit sore but fine" after the winger collapsed in their fixture against Plymouth Argyle.

The former Manchester United man took a blow to the head on the stroke of halftime and had to be replaced by Jacob Brown, although thankfully, the 24-year-old was able to walk off the pitch unaided after what looked to be a worrying situation.

Chong lay motionless on the Home Park turf for some time after suffering the blow to his head but Luton Town supporters will be relieved to read that he's okay.

Related Luton Town hoping to see something that Bristol City and Swansea City never could: View Liam Walsh is a talented player but was plagued by injuries during his time at Bristol City and Swansea City

It was a bad night all around for the Hatters as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Wayne Rooney's Plymouth side, their fourth defeat of the campaign, leaving them on two wins from their first seven games.

In the aftermath of his side's defeat at Home Park, Edwards delivered a positive outlook on Chong's situation, but it remains to be seen if he'll be available for their next fixture on Tuesday night against Oxford United due to a potential concussion.

Edwards said: "He’s up and about and fine. So we’ll see the extent of it concussion-wise. He was a bit sore but he’s fine.”

Luton also reassured their supporters via X, saying: "Tahith was able to walk to the dressing room after a period on the floor during stoppage time of the first half."

While the Hatters faithful will be delighted to hear that Chong is okay after his nasty injury, they'll hope he won't be out of action for too long, but with swelling clear to see on his head as he left the pitch, it may be a little while before he's able to return to action.

After a difficult start to the season, losing a key player like Chong would be far from ideal for Edwards, especially with October looking set to be a busy month in the Championship.

Tahith Chong has become an important player for Luton Town since 2023 transfer

Chong joined the Hatters in the summer of 2023 following their Premier League promotion and while he wasn't able to help them avoid relegation from the top-flight last season, he's proved to be a key member of Edwards' squad.

He played 38 times in all competitions for the club last season, scoring five times, including goals against the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham, showing exactly why the Kenilworth Road hierarchy forked out £4million for him, a deal that looks like a bargain in hindsight.

The former Netherlands U21 international has been a mainstay so far this season for the Hatters, starting all eight of their fixtures in all competitions, scoring in their opening-day defeat to Burnley.

Tahith Chong's time at Luton Town - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2023/24 Premier League 38 5 0 2024/25 Championship 8 1 0

Given his importance to Luton, it will be a relief to hear that his injury doesn't look as bad as first feared, and they'll be hoping he'll be available in the near future as they look to find some form and move up the Championship table.