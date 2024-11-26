Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has admitted that he was considering a move for Cody Drameh during the summer window, before his move to Hull City.

He made these comments to Hull Live, with Edwards clearly an admirer of the Hatters' former loanee.

Drameh, 22, spent last season on loan at Birmingham City. Despite their relegation, he shone at times at St Andrew's and did more than enough to earn himself another Championship move, with the player proving his worth in the final third again.

Cody Drameh assists at Birmingham City (2024/25) (All competitions) Appearances 30 Assists 4

However, it was unclear where his next destination was going to be, when his contract at Leeds United was due to expire.

He could have been an important first-teamer at Elland Road, with Archie Gray and former loanee Connor Roberts both leaving, and Rasmus Kristensen also going back out on loan.

But he wasn't able to win that much game time during his spell in West Yorkshire - and it was no surprise when he made the decision not to put pen to paper on fresh terms with Daniel Farke's side.

Instead, he opted to make the move to fellow Yorkshire team Hull, who saw plenty of players both leave and join the club during the summer transfer window.

Even with Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene departing the MKM Stadium during the previous window, the Tigers still had the opportunity to enjoy a decent 2024/25 campaign, but they have struggled massively under current boss Tim Walter.

Walter has come under a lot of pressure in recent times, and unless things change quickly, Drameh could be involved in a second relegation battle in back-to-back seasons.

When he made the move to East Yorkshire, the full-back wouldn't have expected Hull to struggle so much, but he now has the assignment of leading the team out of relegation danger.

Rob Edwards makes Luton Town transfer admission on Cody Drameh

Another team who are unexpectedly struggling are Luton, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last term but have been unable to establish themselves as favourites to win promotion.

Edwards, who previously saw Drameh thrive at Kenilworth Road during their promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign, has admitted that he considered a move for the defender during the summer.

He said: "Cody, like we said about Ethan (Horvath) the other week when he came, played a big part in that success story, so it’ll be good to see them.

Related Luton Town set for off-pitch transfer shake up amid new development The Hatters are looking to bring in a new staff member to support chief recruitment officer Mick Harford

"Of course, it was in our minds (to sign him). He did well but in the end we discussed things and went down a different route. That’s no reflection on him at all, what he did for us, a fantastic lad and it will be lovely to see him.

"Last year, with a lot of our lads that came in, a lot of them were success stories. Not all of them can work out exactly how everybody wants, so that’s fine and that’s football.

"He was a great lad around the place, Ryan, and it will be nice to see him as well."

Luton Town will survive without Cody Drameh

Drameh is a very good player - and considering he's only 22 - it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play at a higher level in the future.

He can also play on both sides, which is a big plus for the Tigers.

However, Luton also have some talented wing-backs who can make a difference at this level.

Daiki Hashioka is clearly a talent - and it will be fascinating to see more of him. Victor Moses has also shown some quality during his time in Bedfordshire.

Reuell Walters has also shown some promise when fit - and Amari'i Bell and others can operate out wide if needed.

Alfie Doughty is another excellent player who can operate as a wing-back when available, so Edwards has some decent options in this area.