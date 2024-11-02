Luton Town boss Rob Edwards believes his side will start to win games sooner rather than later on a couple of key conditions, speaking after their 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

He made this claim to Luton Today, arguing that his side should start to pick up some victories if they can maintain their current performance levels and improve in the final third.

Considering their current situation, the Hatters' draw against the Baggies wasn't a terrible result on paper, but it's another game without a win for a side that desperately needs three points in a number of their games in the coming weeks.

At this stage, the top six seems a million miles away and there's even a danger that they could suffer back-to-back relegations if they are unable to improve their form.

It seems unlikely that they will find themselves in League One next season, but their results haven't been good enough this season and this is why they started yesterday in the bottom three.

Their point against Carlos Corberan's men has allowed them to climb out of the drop zone temporarily, but they could easily find themselves in the bottom three again at 5pm this evening.

Championship Table (20th-24th) (As of November 2nd, 2024) P GD Pts 20 Luton Town 13 -6 12 21 Cardiff City 12 -7 12 22 Plymouth Argyle 12 -9 12 23 Queens Park Rangers 12 -8 9 24 Portsmouth 12 -13 8

It's clear that results will need to improve if Edwards wants to keep his job at Kenilworth Road, even with the board remaining patient with the 41-year-old.

Yesterday's performance, however, did show some promise.

Josh Maja struck just before half-time to put Albion 1-0 up, despite the fact the hosts were dominant at Kenilworth Road during the opening 45.

Tahith Chong equalised for the Hatters on the hour mark and the home team could have easily won after that, but the two sides had to share the points in the end.

Rob Edwards makes bullish claim amid Luton Town struggles

It's clear to see that Luton are struggling to pick up positive results, but Edwards retains full faith in his side, and thinks a few tweaks could see them secure some victories.

He told Luton Today: "The effort levels are there.

"The last three games, especially here, Cov, like I said the other was maybe one step too far, but Watford, Sunderland and tonight, here at the Kenny, they’ve been three really good performances and in my opinion on another day we would have won all three games but we haven’t.

"If we keep doing that, keep pressing the way we are, keep recovering the ball as much as possible and being a bit better in the final third, then the wins will come."

Luton Town have a mixed set of games coming up

The Hatters face some tricky assignments in the coming months.

They travel to Middlesbrough before the international break and the Bedfordshire outfit are also set to face Leeds United at Elland Road later this month.

With this in mind, it would have been ideal for them if they had secured all three points last night.

However, they have some winnable home games coming up before the start of 2025.

If they can capitalise on these winnable matches, they will be in a much better position. Some of these games could be must-wins for Edwards.