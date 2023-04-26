Luton Town studied Rob Edwards' 11 games in charge of Watford before they decided to appoint him as Nathan Jones' successor, according to the Independent.

The young manager endured a very average spell at Vicarage Road but was only given a limited amount of time to prove his worth before he was dismissed, with his sacking being seen as extremely harsh by many including the Hornets' supporters and general football fans.

Rob Edwards' time at Watford

During his stay in Hertfordshire, he guided his team to victories over the current top two Burnley and Sheffield United, with the latter now looking set to join the former in the Premier League after managing to pull themselves away from Middlesbrough.

Following Edwards' last game in charge of Watford, they were sitting in 10th place and above Luton, who are now in third place and have already secured their spot in the play-offs.

In fairness to the Pozzo family, the current Luton boss did win just three of his 11 games in charge and lost against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup but even with that in mind, many believe the Hornets' board pulled the trigger far too early.

And with the likes of Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder also struggling there, these managerial changes haven't really made much of a difference in the end.

Luton Town's analysis

Despite the fact his spell at Vicarage Road didn't go well, the Hatters did spot some good things he had done there and that may have helped him to win the top job at Kenilworth Road.

They also looked at his time at FGR - and that certainly would have played a key part in his appointment at Luton considering how dominant the now-League One side were under his stewardship.

Was Rob Edwards a great appointment?

You only have to look at their league position to find out just how successful he's been.

It was always going to be a difficult task for someone to come in and replace Nathan Jones considering the impact that the Welshman has had in Bedfordshire during his managerial spells there.

But Edwards has placed his own stamp on things and has continued to develop a very promising Luton team, with the club looking as though they will be promoted to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

The off-field stability is there - but the right recruitment decisions will need to be made once again this summer if they don't manage to get themselves into the top flight.

The Hornets, meanwhile, look set to miss out on the top six and that's extremely disappointing considering the calibre of players they have at their disposal including Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.