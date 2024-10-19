Luton Town had the last laugh over Watford after a convincing 3-0 victory over their bitter rivals at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris and a late Jacob Brown effort sealed the points for the hosts, which will have eased the pressure on boss Rob Edwards following Luton’s underwhelming start to the season.

The victory will have been sweeter for the boss as he was sacked by Watford in 2022, after just 11 games.

Watford’s pre-match Luton Town dig backfires

There was a lot of excitement going into the fixture, and the Hornets social media team took a little dig at Luton before kick-off, as they referenced the scenery around the ground, before stating they were ‘taking in the sights’.

Naturally, that brought a response from Luton at full-time, as they put the same caption along with an image of Clark and his teammates celebrating.

As you would expect, it went down well among the home support, who are also delighted to have bragging rights over their rivals.

Related Luton Town nailed it with West Ham deal that left a lasting impression: View Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is a modern-day Hatters legend after joining the club in 2013 from the Hammers.

Luton Town must build on Watford win

This was good fun between the social media teams, and it felt inevitable that those words before the game would backfire on Watford following the result, but it was all good natured.

As for the game, it was a great day for the Hatters, and the players deserve huge credit for stepping up, as the pressure has been starting to build around the club.

Many expected Luton to be in the mix for promotion this season, so there’s no denying that the campaign has been poor in the opening months, which is why the spotlight was on Edwards.

However, this is the sort of win that can act as a catalyst for bigger things to come, and it’s now about building momentum for Luton as they try to climb the table and close the gap on the top six.

Luton Town get the basics right

It wasn’t just the result either, as this felt like the Luton of old in the way they played - and that had been missing.

They took advantage of set-plays, they were relentless in their pressing, they were direct, and they were hard to play against.

Some will question why it’s taken to this stage of the season to play like this, and it’s too soon to say they have definitely turned a corner, but it was certainly a positive step in the right direction, and it suggests the players remain committed to Edwards and his methods.

Luton Town's Past Five Results Opponent Result Sheffield Wednesday (H) 2-1 Win Plymouth Argyle (A) 3-1 Loss Oxford United (H) 2-2 Sheffield United (A) 2-0 Loss Watford (H) 3-0 Win

It will be a real confidence boost for the group, and it’s about maintaining those standards in the future, as if they do, there’s no reason why the Hatters can’t force their way into the promotion picture despite the start they have had.

But, the levels can’t drop for Luton, as things don’t get any easier for Edwards’ men, as their next game is against high-flying Sunderland at home, which will be another stern test for the group on Wednesday night.