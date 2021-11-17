Luton Town: Remember Scott Cuthbert? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

Born in Alexandria in Scotland, Scott Cuthbert began his youth career within the Celtic academy in 1998.

The central defender signed his first professional contract with the Scottish giants in August 2003 as a 16-year-old, proceeding to captain the club’s U19s and reserve teams.

Cuthbert never managed to make a league appearance at Celtic during his five-and-a-half years with the club, embarking on loan spells with Livingston and St Mirren in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

Venturing down south of the border, Cuthbert joined Swindon Town in 2009, with The Robins operating in League One at that point.

Despite being an integral member of the squad for two years, and emerging as vice-captain of the club, Cuthbert was not offered fresh terms with Swindon.

In the summer of 2011, the centre-back joined Swindon’s divisional counterparts in Leyton Orient.

Cuthbert spent three years with The O’s in England’s third-tier, making 133 appearances, before a move to Luton Town came to fruition in 2015.

The Scottish defender’s first two seasons saw him as a regular starter for Nathan Jones’ side, but his game time decrease during his third season with The Hatters, which turned out to be the year they were promoted from League Two.

Joining nearby Stevenage in 2018, Cuthbert played every game for the League Two outfit during the 2018/19 campaign.

Still with the Hertfordshire club, Cuthbert has racked up over 100 appearances for Stevenage and he is still a regular starter.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the Scotsman, especially with Stevenage now without a manager after Alex Revell’s departure.