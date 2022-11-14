Luton Town reduce managerial shortlist to three candidates

Luton Town have a shortlist of three candidates as they look to appoint a successor for Nathan Jones, according to an update from Alan Nixon (14/11; 10:46am).

Jones sealed his departure from Kenilworth Road on Thursday following an approach from Southampton last Monday, with this move coming as a real surprise to many considering how immersed the Welshman was in the project in Bedfordshire.

And with that, it’s perhaps no surprise that they had no permanent replacement to come in and take charge of their home clash against Rotherham United at the weekend, with Mick Harford being installed as caretaker boss.

Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Curtis Davies Wolves West Brom Birmingham Aston Villa

Many names have been floated about as potential candidates, with The Sun’s Nixon reporting on Saturday evening that the Hatters were in a battle with Wigan Athletic as they look to speak to former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has also been linked with the vacancy and Football League World understands they are also interested in AFC Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil.

It’s currently unclear whether these three are the trio on the second-tier side’s shortlist with Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner ruling himself out of the race – but Nixon does know that the Hatters currently have three names in mind – potentially enabling them to announce an appointment soon.

The Verdict:

Nixon is normally one in the know when it comes to the EFL so this is definitely a reason for the Hatters to get excited.

If this information is correct, then you have to credit Gary Sweet and other key figures at the club because they could still have 100 managers on their list at this stage and no one would bat an eyelid considering Jones sealed his departure just a matter of days ago.

However, the Hatters do need to ensure they are being as thorough as possible because they will want a manager to take them forward for the long term and someone like Critchley could potentially do that.

They managed to claim over £4m in compensation for the departure of their previous manager, so they can afford to keep their options open and approach managers who are already in a job.

And if they fail to spend this money on hiring a successor for Jones, they can use some of this to spend in the January window, with a new manager likely to want to put his stamp on the first team.

It’s an uncertain time for the club – but it could be exciting too if they make the right appointment.