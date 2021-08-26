Luton Town receive team news boost ahead of Sheffield United clash

Centre-back duo Sonny Bradley and Reece Burke have returned to training this week, with the pair missing all of Luton’s Championship games thus far this season, as confirmed by the club’s website.

The defensive pair, along with fellow central defender Tom Lockyer, missed Luton’s opening two games of the season, leaving The Hatters with their fourth and fifth choice centre-backs.

Lockyer has since returned to action, whilst the latest news states that the aforementioned duo are back for Jones’ side.

It remains to be seen whether the pair will be available on Saturday for Luton’s clash with recently-relegated Championship club Sheffield United, but with the international break fast approaching, it will Bradley and Burke an opportunity to work on their fitness.

Burke featured for The Hatters in their penultimate pre-season friendly before the Championship campaign started, whilst Bradley’s last involvement stretches even further than that.

The verdict

On the opening day of the season, the absence of Luton’s defenders was not capitalised on by Peterborough, with The Hatters easing to victory.

However, conceding three against West Brom and five on Saturday against Birmingham City has highlighted their current weakness, with Luton struggling to deal with set-pieces and crosses into the box.

Bradley is a commanding centre-back, whose heading ability and physicality, make him a presence that Luton need right now, whilst Burke’s aerial ability would certainly benefit the Bedfordshire club right now.

Having the pair back after the international break will be a massive boost for Jones and Luton Town. Before Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at home to Birmingham, confidence levels were sky high at Luton, and they will be hoping to return to those levels as soon as possible.

