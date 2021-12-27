Luton Town receive player boost ahead of Coventry City clash

Luton Town forward Admiral Muskwe has been called up by Zimbabwe for the African Cup of Nations that begins in January.

The 23-year-old has been growing in influence as the season has progressed thus far, playing 13 Championship games, with four of those coming in the form of starts.

Zimbabwe’s group games fall on the 10th, 14th and 18th of January, which already means that he will miss Luton’s FA Cup clash with Harrogate Town, before a Championship match with Bournemouth.

Should the Warriors progress past the group stages, Muskwe will miss more game time with the Hatters, with the final set to be played in early February.

However, Luton have learnt that Muskwe will be available for the club’s clash with Coventry City on New Years’ Day, as per a report from Luton Today.

The verdict

Muskwe was a real threat in Luton’s last game in the Championship against the league leaders Fulham, whilst he helped seal the victory in Blackpool the week before.

It will be a shame for the Hatters that Muskwe will be out of Championship action for a while past New Years’ Day, however, it is an excellent opportunity for the 23-year-old.

The Hatters do possess a strong squad this season and have the depth to cover in his absence, with the likes of Harry Cornick and Luke Berry set to return in the next few weeks.

Muskwe is likely to play a big part in what remains of the season, and he could return an even more confident player after his time with Zimbabwe.