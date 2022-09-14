Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have come through the youth ranks at Luton Town.

Some of those will of course, have gone on to enjoy more success than others during their time in the professional game.

But just how closely have you been following some of those individuals, since they made the step up to senior level?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 players who played in the academy at Luton at some point, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they now play for.

Luton Town quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Hatters youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Curtis Davies? Derby Barnsley Coventry Hull