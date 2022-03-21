Continuing to surprise the division, Luton Town have jumped up to third place in the Championship standings.

An excellent start to 2022 means that the Hatters have transformed from a play-off chaser to a side who could challenge for automatic promotion.

Whilst we wait and see what is in store for the Hatters as this season progresses, we have devised a 20 question quiz that will test your knowledge of where past and present Luton players started their careers.

Can you manage to score 100%?

Luton Town quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 James Shea? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham