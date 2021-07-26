Luton Town finished last season’s Championship in a very respectable 12th-placed position. In doing so, The Hatters reached the highest point of the Football League pyramid for 16 years.

During that time, the Bedfordshire club have dropped down to non-league football and back, in what has been a rollercoaster few years for Luton fans.

Their recent journey has consisted of playing in various players in different divisions, so we have devised a quiz that tests your knowledge on whether or not these players have ever scored against The Hatters.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Luton Town quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Hatters?

1 of 25 Has Andre Gray ever scored a goal against Luton Town? Yes No