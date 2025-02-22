This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Luton Town's season has been nothing short of a disaster, and after suffering relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, there is a strong possibility that they find themselves in League One in August.

The Hatters were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow bottom three candidates Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening at Kenilworth Road, as Jacob Brown's 55th minute opener was cancelled out just 15 minutes later by Maksym Talovierov's first goal for the Pilgrims.

Matt Bloomfield is still searching for his first win as manager of the Bedfordshire outfit after he made the switch from Wycombe Wanderers following Rob Edwards' departure in January.

Luton continue to sit at the very foot of the Championship table, two points off safety, as they prepare for the M1 derby with Watford FC on Sunday.

However, their lack of form is worrying and they are still desperate for goals, something that they were not able to address properly in the January transfer window as they missed out on their number one target.

Luton predicted to reignite interest in Richard Kone on one condition

The Hatters tried desperately to sign Richard Kone from Wycombe in the winter, submitting a bid of £7m after being turned down on multiple occasions previously. It was reported that £4m was to be paid up front, with the other £3m to be paid through add-ons.

However, with the Chairboys pushing for promotion to the Championship, all offers were rejected and the striker has stayed at Adams Park for the rest of the 2024/25 season, something that will have only frustrated Bloomfield.

Nevertheless, Football League World has asked their Luton Fan Pundit, Simon Mills, if he believes his club will try to sign the 21-year-old in the summer.

He told FLW: "I think if we stay in the Championship, we will definitely go back for Richard Kone. I think that'll definitely be the case if Wycombe fail to win promotion as well.

"He's clearly someone Matt Bloomfield really likes. He's clearly someone that Luton Town really like. We were looking at him prior to Bloomfield coming to the club."

Simon continued: "I think that the January window was just a difficult time for Wycombe to agree to send him to us considering the position they are in.

"But yes, I absolutely think we will go back in for Kone if we stay in the Championship."

Richard Kone Wycombe Wanderers stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 28 (21) Minutes played 1791 Goals (assists) 16 (0) xG 12.07 Shots (on target) 64 (33) Pass accuracy 65.8% Chances created 22 Touches (in opposition box) 942 (172) Recoveries 54 *Stats correct as of 20/02/2025

Luton have to find a way to win soon otherwise relegation will become a reality

Luton have not tasted victory since they left it late to beat Derby County 2-1 on 20 December, and they have picked up just three points since.

This lack of form has left them languishing at the bottom of the Championship table, and a huge effort will be needed to take themselves back to safety.

The Hatters still have not properly recovered from relegation to the second tier last season and despite bringing in a new manager, their struggles have continued. A player like Kone may have been the key to changing their fortunes, but they will be left to rue not signing him.

Bloomfield has 13 games to overturn the two-point deficit to safety, but he needs his team to show more endeavour in performances and Sunday could be the perfect opportunity to do so against Watford.