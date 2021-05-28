Luton Town poised to beat Derby, Bristol City, Cardiff in transfer chase for 24-year-old

Luton Town are set to beat Championship sides in the race to sign Hull City defender Reece Burke, according to the Daily Mail.

Nathan Jones has wasted no time in strengthening his squad following the end of the 2020/21 season, bringing in Fred Onyedinma from Wycombe Wanderers this week.

Defensive reinforcements are now on the agenda for Jones, with the Hatters set to win the race for Hull defender Reece Burke.

According to the Daily Mail, Bristol City, Derby County, Cardiff City and Millwall are all keen on the former West Ham youngster, but a move to Luton seems to be in the offing.

Burke made 34 appearances in League One for Hull this season, scoring four goals. The 24-year-old also helped the Tigers keep one of the best defensive records in the division, conceding only 38 goals in 46 games.

But with his contract at the KCOM Stadium set to expire next month, Burke will be leaving Hull on a free transfer, with Kenilworth Road his next destination.

The centre-half has made 110 appearances for the Tigers after joining from West Ham in 2018.

The Verdict

This has the potential to be a very, very shrewd signing for Luton.

For me, Burke was one of the standout defenders in League One this season, and his performances at the back were terrific.

To land a player of his quality and age on a free transfer is a coup for the Hatters, especially with other big Championship clubs also interested in his signature.

Keeping Sonny Bradley at the club and replacing Matty Pearson with Burke is a very positive move indeed.