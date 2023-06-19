Despite now being a Premier League club, it was never expected that Luton Town were going to splash the cash on players from all across Europe and the world in a bid to strengthen their squad for the 2023-24 season.

If there is one place they are familiar with signings players from though then it's Barnsley, who they have raided multiples times in the last 12 months for new recruits.

No fewer than three Tykes players were signed by the Hatters, with Carlton Morris being the most successful having netted 20 times following his club record £2 million move, whilst fellow striker Cauley Woodrow was also signed from Oakwell.

Jack Walton was brought in during the January transfer window as a backup goalkeeper, and now Rob Edwards is heading back to South Yorkshire for another transfer target, according to reports.

Luton Town target Mads Andersen

According to Football Insider, Luton have opened talks to try and bring Barnsley captain Mads Andersen to Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Tykes and he will no doubt be tempted with a move to the Premier League, having never had the chance to play in the top flight of English football so far in his career.

Last week, Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad confirmed that there has been plenty of interest in Andersen already this summer and that they will be open to doing a deal for the Danish centre-back as long as the terms suit the League One outfit.

Luton meanwhile have released experienced centre-back Sonny Bradley this summer and they look set to try and bring Andersen in as his replacement.

Who is Mads Andersen?

Andersen has been at Barnsley for four years since 2019, having signed from AC Horsens of his native Denmark for £900,000 when he was just 21 years of age.

He had racked up 28 appearances as a youngster in the top flight of Danish football already before heading to Oakwell, and when fit and available he has been pretty much a regular fixtures under multiple managers at Barnsley.

Named as captain before the 2022-23 season began, Andersen played 51 times in all competitions as the Tykes narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship under Michael Duff, and the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday could end up being the Dane's last match for the club.

Among his accolades, Andersen was named in League One's Team of the Season at the official EFL Awards for the 2022-23 seaosn.