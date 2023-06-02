Luton Town goalkeeper Harry Isted is keen on a move to Barnsley this summer, according to journalist Doug O'Kane.

The shot-stopper joined the Tykes on loan back in January after seemingly being deemed surplus to requirements by Rob Edwards - and has shone during his time at Oakwell.

Making 22 appearances for Michael Duff's men, he kept nine clean sheets in the process and was unlucky not to have increased that total to 10 considering he performed so well at Wembley in the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday.

What is Harry Isted's situation at Luton Town?

With Ethan Horvath returning to Nottingham Forest and Matt Macey's future uncertain, that could have given Isted hope that he would be part of Edwards' first-team plans for their first season in the Premier League.

However, it has been confirmed that he will be released on the expiration of his deal at Kenilworth Road this summer and with that, the shot-stopper is free to negotiate terms with another club now.

This departure comes as no real shock because not only was he far down in the pecking order in Bedfordshire this term, but Luton will also have the finances to bring in a replacement for him.

What's the latest on Harry Isted's potential move to Barnsley this summer?

The goalkeeper is keen on a switch to the Tykes and with Brad Collins' future uncertain at this point, the League One outfit may see this as a golden opportunity to get a deal over the line for the 26-year-old.

However, negotiations are "still to be done" and it wouldn't be a surprise if the stopper isn't short of offers following his play-off final display.

Would Harry Isted be a good permanent signing for Barnsley?

Isted would be a great addition and they should certainly be looking to get a deal over the line, because he's done more than enough to earn a permanent switch there.

On a free transfer, he would be a low-risk addition and at 26, he could easily play on for more than a decade before he brings his playing days to an end.

The Tykes just need to ensure that they don't have too many goalkeepers on their books because they need to keep their wage bill as low as possible, especially with the club remaining in the third tier.

Isted would be an ideal addition for the summer window though and they need to try and get a deal over the line for him as quickly as possible because he may not be short of offers.

Even clubs in the Championship may be taking a closer look at him after his performances, so Duff will need to act quickly to ensure he can beat off competition.