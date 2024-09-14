It's been far from an ideal start to the 2024/25 season for Luton Town and the Hatters seem to have a hangover after a whirlwind couple of seasons.

Rob Edwards' side won plaudits for the way they performed in the Premier League, and despite being relegated, they left the top flight with their heads held high after outdoing their fellow newly promoted sides and finishing six points from safety.

Luton winning promotion to the Premier League in 2023 was a fairytale story in itself and many people tipped them to be in the mix for an immediate return to the top flight this time around, but that's not been the case so far.

The Hatters still have a very decent squad for this level of football, and have a number of players who won promotion back in 2023, but things haven't clicked this season properly.

Edwards has a big squad to pick from, which means players will be left disappointed each week, and some of those struggling for regular game time will be looking towards January and eyeing up a potential move away from Kenilworth Road.

With that in mind, here are the two players who could be eyeing up a 2025 Kenilworth Road escape...

Tom Holmes

Centre-back Tom Holmes joined Luton in January from Reading before being loaned back to the Royals, but has struggled for regular minutes at Kenilworth Road.

His signing was always seen as one for the future, but with over 100 appearances in the Championship for Reading, the 24-year-old may have expected to feature more often for the Hatters in the opening weeks of the season.

Holmes has struggled for minutes thanks to injury and non-selection, so perhaps a loan to another Championship side in January would be a good way to get him playing and match-fit again.

After being a regular at Championship level previously, even being named Reading's vice-captain for their 2022/23 campaign in the second tier, he won't be enjoying his lack of playing time and may feel it's stunting his development.

The 24-year-old is definitely capable of playing regularly in the second tier and a loan move in January could be suitable if things don't improve for him in Bedfordshire.

Cauley Woodrow

Striker Cauley Woodrow has struggled for goals at Luton Town since joining the Hatters in the summer of 2022, and it looks like he will struggle for regular playing time this season.

He was left on the bench for his side's two opening games of the season, before an 11-minute cameo from the bench away to Preston the following week as his side chased a late goal.

He was used from the bench in the Hatters' Carabao Cup exit to QPR at the end of August, and the fact he wasn't even given the chance to start in an early round cup game suggests that he might not feature prominently in Edwards' plans.

Cauley Woodrow's three full seasons at Luton Town - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2021/22 Championship 29 4 1 2022/23 Championship 32 3 1 2023/24 Premier League 29 3 1

The 29-year-old was reportedly attracting interest from Championship rivals Derby County in the summer transfer window, but he remained at Kenilworth Road, and looks set to struggle for minutes this season.

Given his age and his place in Luton's striking pecking order, perhaps a move away from Bedfordshire would be an ideal one for all parties in January, and you'd have thought that Woodrow would relish the chance to play on a regular basis to find some form.