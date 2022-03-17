Luton Town player suffers serious setback

Luton Town stalwart Glen Rea has suffered a knee injury whilst on loan at League One promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic – which has caused his deal at the Latics to be terminated.

The defensive midfielder joined the Greater Manchester club in the January transfer window in a bid for more game-time, having featured just 12 times for Nathan Jones’ side in the first half of the season.

Having made just two brief cameo appearances from the bench under Leam Richardson, Rea made his first start for Wigan against AFC Wimbledon two weeks ago – but was withdrawn after just 15 minutes.

It has now been confirmed by both clubs that Rea now requires surgery on the issue, which Luton describe as ‘serious‘, and it’s the second time in his career that the 27-year-old has suffered with knee issues, having damaged his ACL in December 2018 which saw him sidelined for 10 months.

Rea has been a Luton Town player since 2016, when he first joined on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion before the Hatters made that deal a permanent one and he has played 184 league games for the Bedfordshire club.

The Verdict

It’s not exactly an immediate blow to the Hatters considering Rea wasn’t with them for the rest of the season, but it’s a blow for the player himself.

Having already battled back from one serious knee injury a few years ago, Rea has to do it all over again and at a time where he was just starting to establish himself at Wigan.

Football can be an unfair sport at times and Rea has definitely received another dosage of bad luck with this injury.

Considering he’s already recovered once before though, he will surely be able to do it once more.