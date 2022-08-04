Luton Town player set for transfer exit to EFL club

Luton Town are set to complete a second transfer deal with League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the space of a week by sending new signing Aribim Pepple to the Mariners, Football Insider have reported.

Earlier in the week, the Hatters agreed to sign attacking midfielder John McAtee, who netted 16 times for Grimsby in the National League last season as they were promoted back to the fourth tier of English football through the play-offs.

McAtee was immediately loaned back to Blundell Park for the 2022-23 season as a side-event of the transfer, and he is set to be joined by Pepple.

The 19-year-old striker, who was born in Kettering but moved to Canada at the age of five, put pen-to-paper on a deal at Kenilworth Road this week, having scored six goals in seven appearances in the Canadian Premier League for Cavalry FC.

With a plethora of strikers already at Luton though to battle with, Pepple is set to continue his development in League Two and play alongside McAtee, with a deal for the teenager said to be close for Paul Hurst’s side.

The Verdict

With Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris and many others to compete with for a place in Nathan Jones’ plans, it’s perhaps best that Pepple spends the 2022-23 season out on loan.

Despite having senior experience in Canada, Pepple will need to acclimatise to English football – despite Grimsby playing two levels lower than Luton.

Pepple is clearly one for the future and Luton have taken an opportunistic chance, with the striker looking like he was headed to Forest Green Rovers before the Hatters intervened.

It will be interesting to see how Pepple gets on at the Mariners, and it will be especially intriguing to see how he links up with McAtee as they will be team-mates once again in a year’s time at Kenilworth Road.