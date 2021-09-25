Luton Town player makes clear admission ahead of Bournemouth clash

Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo has insisted the Hatters have nothing to fear when they come up against promotion favourites Bournemouth.

The Cherries have started the season strongly and are currently unbeaten in the league as Scott Parker’s side show they are capable of mounting a promotion challenge.

But Town striker Adebayo has told Luton Today they’re as “good as anyone on their day”.

He said: “I don’t think anyone in our squad will be fearing Bournemouth at all.

“We’re going to go there and try and take the game to them as that’s what Luton Town’s about.” Adebayo has now scored three for the season and was at the double in their last game against Swansea City, and he remains confident but grounded in his own ability: “I feel like I’m settled, I feel like I’ve found a home here and I’ve only been here seven or eight months. “But you can never get too comfortable, I still want to kick on, still want the team to do well, want to do well for myself, so it’s about striving for that next level.” Adebayo has been a shrewd signing for Luton Town, having scored eight goals in his 25 appearances for the side, and will need to be in top form if they are to overcome a strong Bournemouth side. The Verdict Adebayo is right in saying Luton are capable of beating anyone on their day. It will be an incredibly tough game against Bournemouth and will showcase how far Luton have progressed should they get a result. However, they have drawn their last four and are winless since mid-August. Whilst Luton have been scoring more this season, they’ve also been conceding more and will need to address that should they want to progress to the next level this season, whatever that may be.