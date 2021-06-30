Luton Town player makes Cardiff City transfer admission

Luton Town striker Cameron Jerome has admitted that he almost signed for Cardiff City back in January during his time at MK Dons, during a recent interview with Luton Today.

The 34-year-old frontman recently completed a move to Kenilworth Road after seeing his contract at Stadium MK expire and is set for another crack at the Sky Bet Championship at a very late stage of his career.

Jerome was a constant threat for his former side last season and impressed many as he notched up 15 goals in 38 games for the Buckinghamshire outfit before his departure.

However it appears that the player may well have got his move back to the Championship at an earlier date, as Jerome recently explained how a move to Cardiff was snatched away from him:

“We had an agreement with the chairman and the manager there that I was going to leave in January, but the club went back on their decision which was slightly disappointing.

“It’s something that as a professional that can happen, you’ve just got to get on with it, take the rough with the smooth.”

The striker now returns to the second division where he has scored 80 goals in previously for the likes of Norwich and Birmingham City over the years.

The Verdict

Jerome was originally on Cardiff’s books as a young player, so it is completely understandable that he was open to returning to South Wales back in January.

Unfortunately for him, it appears that Milton Keynes went back on their promise, which will have surely left a sour taste in the mouth of the striker.

Never the less, he has now got his move to the second tier and it will be interesting to see if Cardiff’s loss is Luton’s gain moving forwards.

He is now well into his 30s, so it will be interesting to see if he can still cut it at such a high level, with his skill set sure to be different to what it once was.